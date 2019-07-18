Man wanted on federal charges connected to transporting people across border arrested in N.C.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted Texas man was arrested in Alexander County on federal charges for a federal probation violation connected to transporting people across the U.S. border.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service in Texas issued a warrant for 25-year-old Jessie Barnes back on May 30. After that, officials say, Barnes went on the run.
In early June, the sheriff’s office, Taylorsville Police and U.S. Marshals found Barnes at an apartment complex in Taylorsville. He was taken into custody on a federal detainer for felony probation violation for transporting aliens across the border.
Barnes was then taken to the Alexander County Detention Center and is being held without bond, awaiting transport back to Texas.
No further information has been released.
