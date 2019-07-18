Man charged in 2016 Charlotte murder found not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a 2016 murder in Charlotte has been found not guilty.
Officials say the trial of Michael Kevin Duncan ended Wednesday with a jury’s verdict of not guilty.
Duncan, 29, was tried for first-degree murder for the May 2016 killing of 46-year-old Darian Lavon Curry. The jury found Duncan not guilty.
Duncan’s codefendant, Marsean Allison, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Allison was sentenced to 228-286 months in prison.
