Man charged in 2016 Charlotte murder found not guilty
By WBTV Web Staff | July 18, 2019 at 1:16 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 1:19 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a 2016 murder in Charlotte has been found not guilty.

Officials say the trial of Michael Kevin Duncan ended Wednesday with a jury’s verdict of not guilty.

Duncan, 29, was tried for first-degree murder for the May 2016 killing of 46-year-old Darian Lavon Curry. The jury found Duncan not guilty.

Duncan’s codefendant, Marsean Allison, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Allison was sentenced to 228-286 months in prison.

