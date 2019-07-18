Heat wave will get worse before it gets better

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day nine of our current heatwave with highs expected to head back into the mid 90s again this afternoon. In fact, today will be day 20 of the past 22 with a high temperature of at least 90° in Charlotte. Ugh.
On top of that, high humidity levels will push the heat index to around 100° in Charlotte for at least an hour or two this afternoon. The heat index in neighborhoods south / east of I-85 will exceed 100° for several hours.
As for much-needed rain, storm chances look to be a little better today. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up first in the mountains, then drift south / east toward the Piedmont during the afternoon and evening hours. There’s about a 40% chance for a storm late in the day around Charlotte.
Thereafter, the intense heat will continue to build, as a strong upper-level ridge pushes back into the picture for Friday and the weekend. This will mean more mid to upper 90s, with the heat index over 100° in Charlotte and up to 105° in communities south / east of I-85.
Daily storm chances will remain fairly low – in the 30-40% range - during this time, but they are forecast to pick up after the weekend.
Change is finally on the horizon early next week. The upper-level ridge is finally forecast to break, allowing for more moisture, leading to more clouds and storms and eventually cooler 80s by Tuesday!
As rain chances rise Monday and Tuesday temperatures will fall. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low to mid 80s are expected by Wednesday!
Do your best to keep cool and please check on your pets and neighbors!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
