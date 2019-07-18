Downtown Salisbury’s ‘Krazy” way to keep customers visiting retail shops

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a changing retail environment, many brick and mortar stores are finding it hard to compete, especially this week with Amazon Prime Days. But in downtown Salisbury, an old school tactic is getting customers out from behind a screen and right on the street.
The promotion is called Krazy Klearance, and it’s been a staple of downtown Salisbury for years.
The idea is for merchants to bring out merchandise they want to move, offer a deep discount, and bring shoppers to the sidewalk and inside the store.
“It’s a good way for somebody to come out and get some good deals on stuff and for us to get rid of some stuff that’s been hanging around," said Eric Phillips of Skinny Wheels Bike Shop on W. Innes Street.
And in a world where so many go online to find just about everything, sales like this can show the benefit of the traditional retail trade.
“People can come in and learn about the products, we consider ourselves experts on the products we sell," Phillips said.
That expert, hands-on advice, whether for a bike or a blouse, is something these retailers say is better suited to the personal experience of a shopping trip.
Krazy Klearance goes on through this weekend in downtown Salisbury.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.