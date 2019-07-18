Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who fired shots into east Charlotte hotel room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man who fired shots into an east Charlotte hotel room.
The incident happened around 9:15 pm on July 5th at the Greenleafe Inn off Monroe Road. Surveillance video from the hotel shows a man pacing in a hallway outside the building. The video footage shows the man casually pull a gun out of one of his pockets and fire shots into one of the rooms.
“The victims on the inside of this apartment was a female with her small daughter. We don’t believe that they were the target of any type of assault of this manner, but needless to say we’re glad they were uninjured,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Miller explained that people will fire shots into occupied dwellings if they are in a disagreement with someone who lives in the building.
"They don’t necessarily care about who’s inside or who gets hit. All they care about is this is were this person lives that I have a disagreement with and this is how I’m gonna settle it,” explained Miller.
The detective said that police have recently seen an uptick in cases where homes or apartments are being fired into.
Last week, multiple homes on Reid Park Lane in west Charlotte were shot into. A home on Shiny Meadow Lane in east Charlotte was also fired upon.
Last month, several shots were fired into a home on Ohaus Court in north Charlotte. Jayvon Goolsby, 16, was sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting. He was killed by one of the bullets.
"People could be inside sleeping, getting ready for work, school, whatever the case may be and the next thing you know, they're ducking and dodging bullets," said Miller.
Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in any case where bullets are fired into a dwelling.
Miller said the suspect in the Greenleafe Inn shooting is 5'8", 170 pounds, and 25 to 35 years old. The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a camouflage bucket hat.
Anyone with information about that shooting or any other incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
