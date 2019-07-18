CMPD: Man, previously arrested 63 times, accused of assaulting multiple police officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man, who has previously been arrested 63 times, is accused of assaulting multiple police officers in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a CMPD officer responded to a 911 call of a larceny in progress Tuesday night on South Boulevard where he encountered the suspect, 23-year-old Romell Mackey.
As the officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, police say Mackey immediately resisted and assaulted the officer.
Police say the officer sustained multiple injuries including bruises, lacerations and a possible head injury from the assault.
A community member reportedly helped the officer take Mackey into custody.
The officer was treated and released from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.
While driving to the intake center, police say Mackey tried to escape and he assaulted two other officers.
Mackey was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful concealment (shoplifting), damage to property, and two counts of resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of damage to property and two counts of communicating threats.
At the time of the incident, police say Mackey was on electronic monitoring related to armed robbery and larceny from auto charges.
According to CMPD, he has previously been arrested 63 times in Mecklenburg County on charges including first degree burglary, first degree trespassing, auto theft, armed robbery, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
No further information was released.
