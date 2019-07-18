Brutal heat wave rolls on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday was the 8th straight day with highs above 90° and the 19th day of the past 21 days with highs above 90°.
To make matters worse, Wednesday’s high was the hottest yet, a brutal 97°.
However, Wednesday was a bit different from the standpoint of rain. Patchy areas of rain developed quickly during the afternoon in many areas today which knocked the sizzling air back down to at least tolerable temperatures.
The relentless heat will continue for several days yet before we may see temperatures finally stay below 90° again at the beginning of next week.
Part of this trend will be due to an increase in clouds and rain which will limit the amount of sunshine and heat early next week, so don’t expect any fall air masses to arrive just yet!
And on that note, showers become more likely over the weekend too, so if you have outdoor plans over the weekend, make sure you take the possibility of rain into account.
Enjoy your Thursday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.