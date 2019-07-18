Atlantic Division Participates in Day 1 of ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the launch of the ACC Network right around the corner, there was a lot of hype around media day today, as the seven teams from the Atlantic Division were represented. Each program spoke about the season ahead and what to expect from their respective teams.
For both NC State and Wake Forest, the biggest question on the table right now, who is going to be the guy throwing the football? For NC State, head coach Dave Doeren isn’t in a hurry to figure out who his next quarterback is going to be. When asked about the QB situation he said, “I want to see who improves over the summer. I’m not trying to hide anything. I mean, I just think you’re talking about a transfer that came in in January, a kid that redshirted last year, a kid that’s in his third year. There’s a lot of growth that’s going to happen from the end of the spring to the beginning of this fall.”
Wake Forest’s head coach Dave Clawson isn’t worried either. In fact, he sees the situation as a sign of strength in his program. “I think the good thing is we have two quarterbacks who have proven they can win games in the ACC, win games at Wake Forest. It's a good problem. It's competitive. I don't know who our starting left guard is going to be. I don't know who our third linebacker is going to be. Right now, I don't know who our starting quarterback is going to be.”
As they decide on a quarterback, the National Champions are coming into this season with a target on their back. Clemson’s recent domination in the ACC has made other teams question how they could ever close the gap and beat out such a power house. However, past success isn’t on the mind of Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney. He said, “We’ve had eight 10-plus winning seasons in a row, been very consistent. The reason for that is we start over. You heard these guys talk about it. Truly, we don’t carry everything over. It’s a new team, there’s new challenges. You got to redevelop the leadership, reinstall the core values.”
ACC Media Day will continue into Thursday, July 18, as the teams from the Coastal Division will be represented.
