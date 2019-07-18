Atlantic Division Participates in Day 1 of ACC Kickoff

For both NC State and Wake Forest, the biggest question on the table right now, who is going to be the guy throwing the football? For NC State, head coach Dave Doeren isn’t in a hurry to figure out who his next quarterback is going to be. When asked about the QB situation he said, “I want to see who improves over the summer. I’m not trying to hide anything. I mean, I just think you’re talking about a transfer that came in in January, a kid that redshirted last year, a kid that’s in his third year. There’s a lot of growth that’s going to happen from the end of the spring to the beginning of this fall.”