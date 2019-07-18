ASP releases more details in officer-involved shooting in Stone County

“It was heartbreaking to hear that Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Stephen was killed in the line of duty today. Deputy Stephen’s death is a somber reminder that our law-enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect ours," Gov. Hutchinson said. "I am grateful for the men and women who willingly put their safety on the line every time they put on the uniform. My heart goes out to his wife and son, and to his fellow officers and friends in their grief at the tragic loss of Mike Stephen.”