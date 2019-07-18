ASP releases more details in officer-involved shooting in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say one person was wounded and two people, including a Stone County sheriff’s deputy, died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the southwest part of the county near the Van Buren County line.
The scene has since been secured and special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division have been asked to investigate the incident.
In an afternoon press conference, ASP Public Information Specialist Bill Sadler said there was a call around 8 a.m. at a residence on Flag Road, 17 miles southwest of Mountain View.
It was a call about a domestic check and Deputy Mike Stephen took the call.
Stephen arrived at 8:39 a.m. and he encountered a female and in short order, gunfire erupted, Sadler said, noting Stephen was killed at the scene.
The suspect was killed, and a person who was talking to Deputy Stephen, was injured.
Sadler said other deputies soon arrived on the scene.
The body has been sent, along with forensic evidence to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, Sadler said.
Chief Deputy Zach Alexander said Stephen was a 20-year law enforcement veteran, as well as a U.S. Army veteran.
Alexander said Stephen, who was 56, was a patrol sergeant who served his community well and was willing to help people.
Stephen was also the fire chief of the Pineville Fire Service, Alexander said.
Alexander said the department will miss Stephen’s leadership and that he spoke with Stephen Thursday morning.
Earlier, State Senator Missy Thomas Irvin from Mountain View, tweeted that the deputy killed in the shootout was Mike Stephen.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) also commented on the tragedy.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also released a statement Thursday about the incident.
“It was heartbreaking to hear that Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Stephen was killed in the line of duty today. Deputy Stephen’s death is a somber reminder that our law-enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect ours," Gov. Hutchinson said. "I am grateful for the men and women who willingly put their safety on the line every time they put on the uniform. My heart goes out to his wife and son, and to his fellow officers and friends in their grief at the tragic loss of Mike Stephen.”
Gov. Hutchinson also ordered the Arkansas state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Stephen, with the flag to be flown at half-staff immediately through the day of interment.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and bring updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.