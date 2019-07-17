‘You feel like a new person.’ Charlotte homeless community introduced to new mobile shower trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once a week now, Project Outpour puts it in park – a mobile trailer that’s outfitted for free showers, toothbrushes, and shaves.
It can mean the world to some in the Charlotte community.
“I had slept outside the last four or five nights previous to that,” Andrew Bruton said. “So, a shower sounded amazing.”
For those like Bruton who have found themselves without a home, a chance to clean up can be a game-changer.
“Those of us who have maybe had to go days, sometimes even weeks, without one, and then getting to take one, you feel like a new person,” he says.
“When you get that shower, it just makes you like, ‘Wow,’” Jacki Watson says.
Founder Laureen Jenkins says that is the idea – but there is a long-term objective here, too.
“A lot of people will say, and we’ve actually had a woman tell us, ‘This shower allows me to keep my job,’” she says. “So, it’s not only about getting work, but keeping that.”
They have been officially on the move about two months, setting up once a week at a Spintastic Laundromat on South Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And they hope to expand to other spots, too.
“The key is really just showing up every week, saying, ‘This is where we’re going to be, at this time, we’re here every week,’” Jenkins says.
For people like Bruton, who is now also volunteering with the group, it is all about how they say it that makes the difference.
“They were just so welcoming,” he says. “People in my situation are so used to being looked down on.”
