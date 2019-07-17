What to know ahead of President Trump’s rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - President Trump is headed to Greenville Wednesday as part of his re-election campaign.
The "Keep America Great" rally will take place at Minges Coliseum on ECU's campus starting at 7 p.m.
ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton says they're expecting the 8,000 seat arena to be filled. With that many people in the area, increased traffic and back-up's are expected.
There will be free parking around Smith-Williams Arena. The lots will open at 4 a.m. Wednesday for ticket holders ahead of the event at 7 p.m.
No overnight camping will be allowed.
If you are planning on getting there early, keep in mind the extreme heat. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90's, with a heat advisory expected to be in effect.
"Drink lots of water and fluids over the next 24-36 hours... and be patient while you wait in line," said Sutton.
Sutton says there will also be cooling stations and bathrooms set up outside.
The doors will open at 4 p.m. for ticket holders.
Guests will have to go through a security screening before being allowed inside the venue.
The following items are not allowed:
• Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions – no larger than 10”x10”x10”
• Firearms/Weapons of any kind
• Ammunition
• Animals other than service/guide animals
• Balloons
• Coolers
• Bicycles
• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
• Explosives
• Glass, thermal or metal containers
• Laser pointers
• Mace/pepper spray
• Packages
• Selfie sticks
• Signs/banners (any size)
• Flag poles
• Structures
• Supports for signs and placards
• Toy guns/weapons
Law enforcement may ask you to discard items or turn you away if you have any items determined to be a potential safety hazard.
