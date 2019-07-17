Statesville mother charged in death of four-month-old son

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested and charged in the death of her 4-month-old son in Iredell County Tuesday.
Erika Renee Altamirano, 34, was arrested on charges of felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her baby son.
Deputies say they were called to Davis Regional Medical Center around 9 p.m. on June 27 in reference to an infant with a serious head injury. The baby was airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with a skull fracture to the back of his head, among other injuries. The boy died July 4, deputies say, of blunt force trauma.
Detectives interviewed family members in the case, including Altamirano and the child’s father.
The child’s father told detectives he arrived home from work to find the baby unresponsive and in bed with Altamirano. The father called for help and took the little boy to the nearest hospital.
During a search at the family’s home on Holland Drive, detectives say they collected “numerous items of evidence,” including an empty bottle of liquor in the trash can. Detectives say Altamirano had been caring for the baby at the time. She admitted to consuming alcohol and not remembering what happened to the baby, detectives say.
Physicians determined the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.
Altamirano was arrested Tuesday after being released from a medical facility. She was placed under a $500,000 secured bond for the charges.
Altamirano was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court Wednesday. According to deputies, Altamirano has a history of DWIs.
