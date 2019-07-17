St. Jude Dream Home: Spotlighting Indian Trail!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a short 15 minute drive from Charlotte, and you’ll be in the Union County town of Indian Trail... also the site of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home!
“It’s a great town. It’s grown over the last 20 years,” says Indian Trial Mayor Michael Alvarez. Alvarez says that growth can be seen at every turn; from shopping and new restaurants in the Sun Valley District, to the addition of Chestnut Square Park and it’s sporting facilities.
Whoever wins the St. Jude Dream Home will also see Indian Trail is a giving community.
“We make sure all these kids get book bags, school supplies, we feed them,” local businessman David Cook. Cook is a longtime resident now and is talking about his non-profit American Music Guild. The organization exposes children in Title I schools to the arts.
This former child actor and award winning singer songwriter has worked with the likes of Lucille Ball from “I love Lucy”, Barbara Eaton from “I Dream of Jeannie”-fame, and is very familiar with the legacy of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas.
“I knew Danny Thomas and did the St. Jude telethon a few times, and Marlow (Thomas) - they’re such caring people when it comes to helping these children. What a phenomenon that a child can get medical care... and the family not be charged for that. So anything we can do to perpetuate that here in Indian Trail I’m all for it,” says Cook.
So you can bet if you’re the lucky one to be handed the keys to the St. Jude Dream Home, the place you will get to call home will also be a symbol of pride for Indian Trail.
“We are really blessed to have St. Jude and even more blessed to have a home which will permanently be standing in Indian Trail, to say this town contributed to the dream and reality of what St. Jude is,” says Alvarez.
Are you ready for a chance to win this home? Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 18. Starting at 6 a.m. tune in for a live sellathon on WBTV News This Morning and we will have the 1-800 number to call to buy your tickets. Only 17,000 tickets will be available to win until it sells out.
