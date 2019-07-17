Something new rolling on the streets of Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A new process is underway to analyze the condition of more than 350 miles of roadway maintained by the City of Concord. The City’s Transportation Department is working with Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS), a Florida-based nationwide firm, to inventory the condition of all City-maintained streets.
For many years, as part of the street preservation program, City staff spent time riding along roadways to visually inspect all City streets. This annual process helps determine and prioritize the limited number of streets (historically less than 8 miles per year) that could be resurfaced or repaired through the annual street preservation process. The new process offered by DTS is a more efficient use of time and resources, which will provide a stronger baseline with less-frequent evaluation needed.
For the fiscal year that started July 1, the budget provides additional funding for resurfacing through an increase to the motor vehicle tax collected at the time of registering vehicles with North Carolina DMV. Staff estimates approximately 10 miles of resurfacing will be possible in the FY20 process.
DTS' data collection vehicles are equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment. Specifically, the vans possess digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement and above ground transportation-related assets located within the right-of-way. This imagery will be used to create a digital video inventory to help the City of Concord manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.
The distinctive, specialized vans will travel all City-maintained streets from mid-July through mid-August. In order to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery, the vehicles will only collect data during daylight hours.
Citizens with questions or in need of additional information regarding the vehicles, the project, or the process should contact the City of Concord Transportation Department at 704-920-5363.
