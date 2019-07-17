Power out for entire Town of Landis, parts of Kannapolis; shelter opened for residents

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter was set up for residents after the power went out in the Town of Landis Wednesday morning.
The power went out some time before 10 a.m. and affected the entire town and some nearby communities in Kannapolis. Officials said on the town’s Facebook page that they were working with Duke Energy to restore the power.
Officials did not say what may have caused the outage or when the problem may be corrected.
Duke Energy reports that there are two outages and the estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m.
“Please note, we are working diligently with Duke Energy to restore power throughout the town,” the post read. “We are sorry for any inconvenience, but it is our goal to have power back online as soon as possible. At this moment, we do not have an ETA for power to be restored.”
Because the outage was affecting traffic lights, city workers were out directing traffic.
A shelter was being set up at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson St, China Grove, for residents affected by the power outage.
*This is a developing story and will be updated.
