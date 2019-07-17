Person seriously injured, stretch of road closed after crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a crash, causing part of a road to close in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened near North Graham Street at Dogwood Avenue.
Medic says one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
Officials say North Graham Street at Dogwood Avenue is closed in all directions due to the accident.
There are significant delays in the area and officials advise drivers to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
