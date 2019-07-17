Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Woodlawn Road.
Police say the initial investigation indicated that the pedestrian was crossing the street, not at a crosswalk, and walked in front of a vehicle.
The vehicle then reportedly fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was released.
