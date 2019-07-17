Mount Holly landscaping business owner says trailer, thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from home

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mount Holly business owner is holding out hope that someone will find his stolen equipment before he’s forced to find another job.
Casey Guffey runs his own landscaping business, Guffey’s Lawn and Landscape. He said he has dozens of clients and a steady workload, but now all of that is in jeopardy. Guffey said that someone stole his trailer and most of his landscaping equipment last week.
“I never really took into account that somebody was gonna come and take my things. We’ve had a few things taken here and there but it’s never been like this,” said Guffey in an interview with WBTV Tuesday night.
Guffey and his wife, Tonya, have video footage of the moment the landscaping gear was taken. A neighbor’s security camera video shows an SUV pulling Guffey’s trailer down the block the night it was stolen.
“For these people to come and take my stuff like that. They’re too lazy to get a job of their own. I can’t imagine being a loser like that,” said Guffey
The theft puts the business owner in a tough spot. Without his equipment, Guffey and his employees can’t cut lawns. To make matters worse, none of the actual equipment was insured. Tonya Guffey said that while the family has several different insurance policies, none of them covered the items that were taken.
“We have a million-dollar policy which really only covers if his employees were to get hurt or if the property where he was working at were to get damaged. We had no idea that we were uninsured on the equipment side,” explained Tonya Guffey.
The couple said the stolen gear and trailer together are worth more than $30 thousand. They think the SUV seen towing away the trailer is a Suburban with chrome wheels. They’re holding out hope that someone may recognize the vehicle and help police find the thieves before Casey needs to find another job.
“Do they really understand what they’re doing to people and do they even care? My ask is just drop it off somewhere. Just drop it off and give it back,” said Tonya Guffey.
Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said that law enforcement tends to see more lawn equipment thefts in the warmer months because that’s when most landscaping businesses are busy. He advises local business owners to write down the serial numbers for their equipment so the gear can be identified if it is stolen and recovered.
If you know who stole Casey Guffey’s trailer and equipment, please contact the Mount Holly Police Department.
