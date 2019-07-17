Just when you think it can’t get any hotter...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are in the mid-90s and we just aren’t seeing a big drop in temps in the near future.
Tomorrow will bring a little more cloud cover. Simply due to that, we may shave off a few degrees from the daytime high. We will be in the low to mid 90s – maybe three degrees cooler than today. There is a 20% chance for a shower.
By Friday and the weekend, we are right back in the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it could feel like 105°+! That is serious heat! There is a little better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms – a 30-40% chance.
Change is finally on the horizon for next week. A cold front will move through and actually cool us down. There is a decent chance for rain starting Monday afternoon. There could be rain-cooled air on Monday and a cooler air mass on Tuesday. Highs will scale back to the mid 80s by Tuesday.
Stay cool!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
