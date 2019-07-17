One killed, one seriously injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash that closed a portion of I-77 in Huntersville Wednesday evening, according to officials.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-77 near Exit 23 to Gilead Road. Medic said one person was killed in the crash and another was rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries.
Firefighters closed all southbound lanes as crews worked at the scene until around 5:15 p.m. when one lane was reopened. Drivers were warned to expect delays and asked to avoid the area if possible.
DOT officials said the roadway was expected to be closed until at least 7:45 p.m.
Officials have not said what may have led to the crash. From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared a car had struck the barrier .
No names have been released.
*This is a developing story and will be updated.
