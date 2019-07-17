Heatwave rolls on for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day eight of our current heatwave with highs expected to jump back into the mid 90s again this afternoon. In fact, today will be day 19 of the past 21 with a high temperature of at least 90° in Charlotte.
That’s quite a stretch. On top of that, building humidity levels will push the heat index to at least 100° in Charlotte for at least an hour or two this afternoon. The heat index in neighborhoods south / east of I-85 will exceed 100° for several hours.
As for much-needed rain, very limited storm chances will continue today for the Piedmont, but better rain chances do come to the mountains today. Some of the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Barry is going to swing through the eastern states, bringing a slightly better chance for scattered storms (50%) in the High Country, tapering to just a 20% late in the day around Charlotte.
Thereafter, the intense heat will continue to build, as a strong upper-level ridge pushes back into the picture for Friday and the weekend. This will mean more mid 90s, with the heat index over 100° in Charlotte and up to 105° in communities south / east of I-85. Daily storms chances will remain fairly low during this time, but at least a few neighborhoods should get hosed down each afternoon.
By early next, the upper-level ridge is forecast to break, allowing for more moisture, leading to more clouds and storms and eventually cooler 80s by Tuesday!
Do your best to keep cool and please check on your pets and neighbors!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.