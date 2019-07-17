Former CMPD officer pleads guilty, sentenced to 10 months probation in sexual battery case at uptown Charlotte club

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) officer has pleaded guilty months after he was charged with sexual battery in an incident that happened at an uptown Charlotte club in January.
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Michael Santiago pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault on a female.
Santiago was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, ordered to surrender his law enforcement certification, begin a substance abuse assessment and follow the recommended treatment, register for a sex offender evaluation, pay a fine and have no contact with the victim.
In January, Santiago was accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a club on 5th Street in uptown Charlotte. Santiago was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.
“I am disappointed by this incident," said Chief Kerr Putney, in a statement sent to the media by CMPD. "As officers, we uphold the law and absolutely will not tolerate one of our own violating it. Officers who disregard the law will be held accountable for their actions.”
After Santiago was accused, the case was taken to the magistrate’s office. On Tuesday, a criminal summons was issued and Santiago was charged with sexual battery, which is a misdemeanor.
CMPD officials made the announcement during a press conference in January.
Santiago, a patrol officer in the Central Division, was hired by the department in 2016. He was initially placed on unpaid leave pending the results of the investigation.
