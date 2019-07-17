Drivers asked to avoid section of South Blvd after water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers were asked to avoid a section of South Boulevard in southwest Charlotte after a water main break Wednesday morning.
The break before 10:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of South Blvd., between Greystone Road and Hartford Avenue near the light rail station in the Sedgefield neighborhood. Charlotte Water tweeted about their crews working in the area but did not give further details.
From WBTV’s Sky3, crews with the Charlotte Fire Department could be seen blocking the road completely to thru traffic.
There is no word on what may have caused the line to break or how long crews believe the road will be closed.
