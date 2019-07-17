Countdown is on for St. Jude Dream Home ticket sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year WBTV counts down the days until tickets go on sale in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! This is the sixth year WBTV has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give away a custom built home, to raise money for children fighting pediatric cancer at St. Jude.
The way it works: Tickets are $100 each. Only 17,000 tickets will be available to win until sellout. Your name will go in the drawing to win the home and other prizes including a voucher toward new car, a dream cruise vacation for two, a grocery shopping spree, and other prizes. The winner's name is drawn live on WBTV.
Tune in to WBTV News on July 18 for a live sellathon at 6 a.m. We’ll give you the 1-800 number to call to start reserving your tickets!!
