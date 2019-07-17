Community Conversation with Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio

“We’ve done a bunch of things actually,” the county manager said. “And I think one of the things that we are most proud of is the way we have embraced early childhood education because that was the number one key determinant in the report - is access to early care and education can really change the trajectory of a child’s life. We have done a couple of things with that and now with the Fiscal Year 20 budget - we funded enough slots to clear the child subsidy waiting list - so anybody on that waiting list that meets the criteria will have access to early child care for their child. We have also done year two of our Meck Pre-K program. We are bringing up another 36 classrooms - so we will be serving over 1200 children.”