CMS board to meet Friday morning to consider superintendent’s contract

Wilcox’s contract dictates that the board can suspend or place him on temporary leave with pay. The district would be required to pay his base salary for two years if he is fired without a specific reason, called “termination for convenience,” according to the employment agreement signed in 2017. Under “termination for convenience,” Wilcox would continue to be paid but would be required to abide by confidentiality after leaving the job. He could not sue the school district, the board members or any CMS employee, according to his contract.