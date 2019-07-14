Cleveland man, woman drive up to motorcycle crash scene and steal victim’s wallet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Second District of Cleveland Police is searching for a man and a woman who stole a crash victim’s wallet and went on a Target run on his dime.
Police said a man wan involved in a motorcycle accident on I-71 at West 25th Street around 3 p.m. on June 30.
The victim suffered multiple injuries from the crash, according to police.
While some good samaritans were helping the victim before EMS arrived, a burgundy car pulled over on the side of the road, according to police.
Police said a man and woman exited the car, took the victim’s wallet, and fled.
According to police, the victim’s credit cards were used shortely after at Target in Elyria by the people in these photos:
If you recognize the man or woman, call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.