Cassidy Hooper gets new nose, again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cassidy Hooper is recovering from (yet another) major surgery. As is typical, she is smiling.
This past Monday, Cassidy underwent nose reconstruction. As you guys might remember, this amazing Charlotte girl had a series of surgeries over the course of many years that ended with doctors building her a nose.
She is one of the few people in the world born with no eyes and no nose.
The medically-made nose lasted for years. I’ll never forget how when she first woke up and could smell something for the first time, she said she wanted to try “chicken nuggets.”
She recently realized the bridge of her nose had been slowly collapsing since the original surgery in 2013.
To fix it, doctors took three sections of her skull and rebuilt the bridge of her nose.
“He uses her own body parts for less chance of her body rejecting it,” her dad Aaron Hooper said. “She came home this morning and is resting.”
He also said her appetite is back and Cassidy has been eating regular meals since last night.
Recovery time is about three weeks.
We love you, Cassidy. Your never-ending smile always makes ours bigger.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
