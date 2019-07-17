Alex Bowman Celebrates Win with Victory Bell, Turns Focus Towards the Future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After celebrating until the sun came up and hitting the streets in his brand new, custom Camero, first-time NASCAR cup series winner, Alex Bowman kept the cheers going by ringing the victory bell with his Hendrick Motorsports teammates. As employees lined the hallways of several Hendrick Motorsports buildings, high-fives flew, the bell rang countless times and each person got to shake hands with the driver himself, Alex Bowman.
The 26-year-old driver is no stranger to the second-place finisher position, as he placed number two three consecutive times this season, along with several top ten finishes. The Camping World 400 was Bowman’s title to claim. Bowman talked to us about his winning race and said, “We kinda had the lead the whole last stage, lost it there for a couple of laps to Larson and we were able to really commit to running the top and get back around him. So that was really cool, glad to kind of finally get the monkey off our back and get the first win and hopefully we can go win a bunch more now.”
And that is the message he received from Mr. Hendrick, “We gotta go win a lot more,” Bowman recalls from his conversation with Mr. H after his win. This win launched Bowman’s trajectory towards aspirations of winning a championship.
Bowman described his short-term goal after achieving a cup series win, “I just feel like having the consistency running in the top five more often and each and every mile and a half track we go to there is a possibility for us to win, they’ve really been our strong suit this year,” he explained.
Racing in the number eighty-eighty car, Bowman is making his name identifiable with the infamous number he drives. Despite pressure, criticism and doubts, Bowman has turned negativity into motivation that proved success out on the track, and a bright future ahead.
