Alex Bowman Celebrates Win with Victory Bell, Turns Focus Towards the Future

The 26-year-old driver is no stranger to the second-place finisher position, as he placed number two three consecutive times this season, along with several top ten finishes. The Camping World 400 was Bowman’s title to claim. Bowman talked to us about his winning race and said, “We kinda had the lead the whole last stage, lost it there for a couple of laps to Larson and we were able to really commit to running the top and get back around him. So that was really cool, glad to kind of finally get the monkey off our back and get the first win and hopefully we can go win a bunch more now.”