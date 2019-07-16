33-year-old man reported missing in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Lincoln County.
According to the Lincolnton Police Department, 33-year-old Benjamin (Ben) T. Guynn was last seen leaving his home in the City of Lincolnton on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.
Guynn is described as a white male with a shaved head, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Police say Guynn was seen leaving in a Gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with North Carolina License plate number DDN-8929.
Guynn reportedly told his wife he was going to go to the South Mountains area. According to NC Parks, South Mountains State Park is one of the state’s most rugged areas.
If anyone knows the whereabouts or sees Ben Guynn, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.
