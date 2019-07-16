Woman sentenced to 25-32 years in prison for 2016 murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been sentenced to up to 32 years in prison in connection to the 2016 murder of two people in Burke County.
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Icey Chennell Gooden, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in Burke County Superior Court in March.
The guilty plea was in relation to charges stemming from the Sept. 2016 deaths of 29-year-old Spencer Jermain Murray and 35-year-old Albert Alexander Austin.
On Tuesday, a Superior Court Judge imposed an active prison sentence of 25 to 32 years in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
