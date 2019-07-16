Two charged in multi-county drug trafficking arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a two month long undercover investigation, Mason White Hyde of Rowan County and Scotty West of Davie County, were arrested and charged with numerous heroin trafficking charges, according to a press release from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to these charges, Hyde was also charged with possession of firearm by felon.
The investigation began in May after the Rowan Sheriff’s Office received information from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office that two men in Alexander were traveling to Salisbury to purchase various amounts of heroin that they would then bring back to the Alexander County area for use and resale.
“Through our investigation we were able to determine that Hyde was responsible for selling heroin in Alexander, Davie and Rowan,” said Chief Deputy David Ramsey. “A series of undercover buys were made from Hyde at his residence located at 275 N. Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury and in other locations.”
According to the report, at the conclusion of this operation one final undercover purchase was made, and Hyde and West were taken into custody.
A search warrant was executed at 275 N Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury. Investigators say there was an additional amount of heroin and crack cocaine found at the house, along with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Hyde has an extensive criminal record with charges and/or convictions in several counties including Rowan and the surrounding area. West has a prior record for narcotics possession and is known to authorities for his involvement in drug distribution in the West Rowan and Davie County area.
Hyde is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center, under a $500,000 secured bond, for multiple heroin trafficking charges, conspiracy charges, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of controlled substances, and possession of firearm by felon.
West is being held under a $125,000 secured bond for heroin trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Participating agencies include: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Mocksville Police Dept., Salisbury Police Dept. and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
