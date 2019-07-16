TeamMollyTuesday: Meet Jen Wolf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Tuesday. Meet Jen Wolf.
- Mom of three.
- Breast cancer Survivor.
- Motivated by kindness: Has a career out of helping others (after winning her own battle, went to work for Komen Charlotte and is now Director of Development).
Jen was diagnosed in October of 2015, five months after having her third baby. At the time, she was doing marketing for Novant Health – promoting mammograms was part of her job.
She found a lump during a self-exam, coincidentally the day before her annual screening. She has a family history of breast cancer – her grandmother died of the disease before she was born – but Jen was young. She was vibrant. She was active. She, again, had three children.
Simply put, she didn’t see it coming.
"I was only 32,” she said. “Breast cancer wasn't even on my radar.”
The next day the radiologist told her he was 99 percent sure the lump was cancer. She called immediately and set up an oncology appointment since she happened to work closely with doctors. They took a biopsy that day.
Days later, confirmation. Cancer.
Following her diagnosis, Jen underwent intense chemo, surgery and 33 radiation treatments. Later, she was introduced to Komen Charlotte by her sister, who works for Publix (a sponsor of Komen). Jen went to her first Race for the Cure in 2016.
That same year, Jen sat down with me and we did an entire story on WBTV about her. My favorite part of that conversation was the pictures she showed of her young children shaving her hair. I remember her describing it sort-of like an arts-and-craft day. That’s how she sold it to them so they wouldn’t be scared by her baldness.
"I was initially inspired by all the pink and knowing that you're not alone,” she said. “There IS a community out there.”
This October, Jen will be four years past her diagnosis. She has remained cancer-free and hasn’t missed one race since 2016. She will be there this Oct. 5 as well.
Will you?
Join us.
#TeamMolly is up and running, already rocking.
(Sidebar: You can walk. Run. Push a baby stroller. Do zero activity and simply come out to cheer us on. Whatever you want. It’s the best morning in Charlotte all year and as long as you click “Join the Team” in the link, you are on the team and get a t-shirt no matter what.)
“With Survivorship comes passion,” Jen says. “It’s no longer about helping me, it’s now about helping others.”
#TeamMollyTuesday
