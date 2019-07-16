Salisbury man killed in single-vehicle accident near Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Davie County near the Rowan County line Sunday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the accident happened just after 4:00 p.m.
Officials say a Chevrolet pick-up driven by 63-year-old Darryl Locke Hoffman ran off the road on Highway 601 and hit a culvert. The truck overturned several times.
Hoffman was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, according to troopers.
There’s no word on what caused the accident and no further information was released.
