Salisbury man killed in single-vehicle accident near Rowan County

By WBTV Web Staff | July 15, 2019 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 9:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Davie County near the Rowan County line Sunday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident happened just after 4:00 p.m.

Officials say a Chevrolet pick-up driven by 63-year-old Darryl Locke Hoffman ran off the road on Highway 601 and hit a culvert. The truck overturned several times.

Hoffman was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, according to troopers.

There’s no word on what caused the accident and no further information was released.

