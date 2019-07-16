Rowan-Cabarrus students graduate as ‘Scholars of Global Distinction’

“Even when I didn’t have anything, I felt like I had everything because someone was always there to take care of me,” said Colas, who moved to the United States with her father in 2016. “People ask me why I used my own money for the project when I don’t have a lot for myself, and my answer is that I have been there and I know how it feels. I'm very thankful every day for what I do have and realize that someone always has it worse.”