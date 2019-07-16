Report: Former SC Gov. Mark Sanford mulling run for president

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and Rep. Mark Sanford may mount a run for president against Donald Trump in 2020, according to a report from The Post and Courier.
The move would thrust Sanford back into politics after he lost the first district Republican primary to Katie Arrington in June of 2018. Since then, he has lectured at the University of Chicago and continued his push for a park on Daniel Island.
South Carolina’s Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick came out sharply against Sanford Tuesday morning. The state party has until Oct. 1 to tell the Republican National Committee whether the state will hold a Republican presidential primary. It’s unclear whether Republican Governor Henry McMaster would support such a move
“The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his governorship," McKissick said in a statement. "This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian trail.”
“We look forward to seeing Mark on the trail," the South Carolina Democratic party said in a statement. "Always nice to see a candidate with fewer extra marital affairs than the president.”
Trump has already made his distaste for Sanford well known.
During a Columbia rally to endorse McMaster for governor in 2018, he took a jab at Sanford’s extramarital affair with an Argentinian woman, but referred erroneously to a different trail.
“The Tallahassee Trail – must be a beautiful place, Trump said. "Unfortunately, he didn’t go there,”
The statement’s reference to the Appalachian Trail refers to a trip then-Gov. Sanford made to Argentina in 2008 to visit the woman he said he met during a trade conference there.
During Sanford’s trip, his staff first claimed Sanford was away on a hiking trip of the trail. Sanford held a news conference at the Statehouse on June 24, 2009, in which he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife.
Holding back tears, he apologized to family, friends, staffers and the people of South Carolina as he admitted to a year-long affair. He also announced he would resign as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.
Trump also tweeted about Sanford in a supportive statement for Arrington just before the June 2018 primary. During a closed-door meeting of Republican house members, Trump called Sanford a, “nasty guy.”
The only current Republican who has announced that he will challenge Trump is Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
