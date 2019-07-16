PETA offering up to $5k for possible dog fighting case in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are looking into a possible dog fighting ring in South Carolina.
Earlier this month, a dead puppy was found dumped in Rock Hill. The puppy had injuries that looked like it came from a dog fighting ring.
Now PETA is involved in the case, offering up to $5,000 in reward money for anyone who has information about the possible dog fighting that leads to an arrest.
This is after they say that little brown pit bull puppy was found dead with injuries they say look just like dog fighting.
″There seems to be an organized effort in this area with many dogs dumped in this particular spot," said Kristin Rickman a spokeswoman with PETA.
The spot where the dog was found is in the middle of an industrial area in Rock Hill.
“We’re hoping that we can put an end to some of the dog fighting that’s going on,” said Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis.
Chavis said detectives are digging into the most recent case of a dog being dumped, a 1-2-year-old pit bull puppy.
“No one wants to see an innocent animals injured,” said the lieutenant.
Kristin Rickman from PETA says the dogs are trained by dragging heavy weights, running on treadmills or going after bait.
“Dog fighting is a cruel blood sport in which cowards who are too afraid to do their own fighting pit dogs against each other," Rickman said.
“Bait animals are smaller or more timid animals who are tied up, and that dog fighters are known to snatch pets from front yards and use them as bait animals,” Rickman also noted.
The activist said that snatching of pets is common, and to watch out for your own.
“Many animals just disappear and their families never know what happened to them.” Rickman said.
For the puppy found on Industrial Drive, they said it looked like it was killed from dog fighting injuries.
“The losing dogs are sometimes beaten, sometimes burned. They are tortured," Rickman said. “People who abuse animals are a threat to the community."
Rock Hill Police says they also want to get any threats off the street so they're glad to partner up with PETA for the reward money to help.
“Hopefully there is someone who knows what’s going on and that person can benefit from $5,000,” Rickman said.
Detective Olson at the Rock Hill police department is looking into this case. If you know anything about what is going on call 803-326-2420.
