2-year-old struck by vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in what police were originally calling a hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Calloway Drive, off of Choate Circle near Hwy 49 in Steele Creek. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) confirmed the victim, a 2-year-old boy, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
The victim’s current condition has not been released, but family at the scene told WBTV he suffered a broken leg and is expected to be OK.
The child’s grandmother said he ran out of the home because he didn’t want to get his diaper changed when he was struck.
Police originally said the crash was a hit-and-run. The grandmother said the driver returned to the scene about a four hours after the incident.
It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.
No names have been released.
CMPD has not made any other details public as of the time of this report.
WBTV is working to gather more details about the incident.
