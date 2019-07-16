Pedestrian killed along Highway 321 in Caldwell County, investigation ongoing

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating an accident that happened Tuesday morning where a man walking along US Highway 321 in Caldwell County was struck and killed.
Officials say 45-year-old Scottie Lee Hilton of Lenoir died at the scene. The driver of the pickup that hit him, 32-year-old Ginger Rae Laws of Patterson has, so far, not been charged.
Troopers believe Laws drove the pickup off of the road surface and into a narrow grass strip where Hilton was walking. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. when the weather was good and visibility was, too. They do not believe Laws was impaired but are checking into the possibility she was distracted.
“We will be looking at phone records and things of that nature,” said trooper John Beam.
Beam says a report of investigator’s findings and the autopsy results will be handed to the District Attorneys office in the coming days. Officials there will decide if any charges will be filed.
