NBA All-Star Weekend, CIAA Tournament, ACC Tournament contribute $167M to Charlotte economy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s “basketball trifecta” of 2019 contributed $167 million to the Queen City’s economy.
According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, between February 15 and March 16, 2019, Charlotte hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend, CIAA Men’s and Women’s Tournament and the 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament.
Those three sporting events contributed a combined $167 million in economic impact to the region, including $93.5 million in direct visitor spending.
“The hospitality and tourism industry is one of the major drivers of economic benefits to the region, and these figures underscore the value of the visitor economy” said Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. “Charlotte was awarded an incredible opportunity to host these strategic events nearly back-to-back-to-back, and we rose to the occasion and delivered exceptional experiences not only for our customers, but for our community as well.”
The NBA All-Star Weekend was held over three days, Feb. 15 -17, with more than 150 related events taking place at venues across the city, including Spectrum Center, historic Bojangles’ Coliseum and the Charlotte Convention Center. The weekend featured some of the biggest names and stars in the basketball world.
From Feb. 25 through March 2, the CIAA Tournament featured 24 games with early matchups at Bojangles’ Coliseum and the final three days of action at Spectrum Center.
The New York Life ACC Tournament, March 12-16, delivered 14 nationally-televised games from Spectrum Center.
“Success at this level is only possible through strong partnerships and dedicated leadership,” added Murray. “The spirit of collaboration between the city, county, venues and all our tourism partners in the region was critical in our ability to pull off three major citywide events in such a compressed timeframe. I’m both pleased and proud of what we were able to accomplish for our community by working so closely together.”
The CRVA broke down the economical impact of all three events.
Officials say the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend was the largest single sporting event the city of Charlotte has ever hosted, with an $87.7 million economic impact to match.
The event also generated $48.7 million in direct spending on lodging, food and beverages, transportation, retail, recreation and goods and services providers. Additional outcomes and insights include:
Officials say the CIAA Tournament offered a pairing of basketball with intellectual, cultural, social and recreational opportunities, leading to a total economic impact of $43.7 million.
Officials say the ACC Tournament brought 15 colleges and universities to the five-day tournament that had a $35.6 million total economic impact on the Charlotte region.
