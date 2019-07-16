Man with extensive criminal record cited for animal cruelty after pics go viral

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Scottie Lee Lewis, 28, a man with an extensive criminal record, has now been cited for animal cruelty after pictures posted to social media showed him walking a dog that appeared to be pulling a brick.
Rockwell Police issued a state citation for animal cruelty on Monday night. Lewis has other, unrelated charges pending.
The pictures that were posted to social media show the man police identified as Lewis walking a puppy through the parking lot of a convenience store in Rockwell last week. The puppy appears to be pulling a brick that is dragging on the ground.
The images were shared thousands of times. Police, along with Rowan Animal Services, began an investigation.
According to prison records, Lewis has a past record that includes assault inflicting serious bodily injury, breaking and entering, common law robbery, speeding to elude arrest, possession of stolen goods, and numerous vehicle break-ins.
