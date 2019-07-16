Man accused of leaving children home alone, leading deputies on pursuit in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man has been charged after he allegedly left two young children home alone and led deputies on a pursuit early Sunday morning.
According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported to officials that they crashed trying to avoid a vehicle that crossed the center line near Boggs Road and Cinderella Street On Sunday around 2:30 a.m.
Officials say the vehicle that crossed the center line did not stop at the scene. Deputies located the vehicle several minutes later on Boggs Rd.
A deputy reportedly saw the suspect stop at the intersection of Hwy 10 East and Boggs where he allegedly fired shots in an unknown direction.
Officials say the suspect would not stop and continued driving onto Balls Creek Road.
Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop at the suspect’s home. The suspect was apprehended without further incident.
During the investigation, officials discovered that the suspect left two young children at his residence unattended earlier in the night and prior to this incident.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Elliott Parlier.
Parlier was was subsequently arrested and charged with felonious speeding to allude arrest, going armed to the terror of the people, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired (charged by North Carolina State Highway Patrol).
Parlier was taken before a magistrate, where his bond was set at $12,000 secured.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.