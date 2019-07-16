High temps to continue for days to come

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures across the greater Charlotte area including the upstate of South Carolina have been in the mid 90s since last Thursday and it doesn’t appear the brutal heat is going away anytime soon!
With high temperatures locked into the mid 90s for the foreseeable future and high humidity front and center as well, this will produce and maintain heat index values around 100° for the next week.
The only relief we can expect will come from cooling showers and/or storms and even those will be few and far between until the weekend when a bit more rain should show up by then.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
