Heat wave rolls on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well Tuesday was our second straight day at 96 degrees and we’ve been in the mid 90s since Thursday of last week.
The next time we expect to be below 90° won’t occur for another solid week.
Until then, don’t expect much rain either as only widely scattered showers and storms will develop, most likely afternoons and early evenings.
Keep those sprinklers handy and don’t overdo it outside with these blazing temperatures.
Heat stroke is usually the number one weather killer in the U.S. every year.
Stay safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.