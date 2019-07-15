Florida nurse helps save patient’s life on airplane, Terrell Owens snaps viral photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is a story you would only see in a movie, but it was real-life for three medical professionals who sprang into action to save a man’s life on an airplane headed to Los Angeles.
Hannah Donaldson, who is a cardiac registered nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital told ABC7 her training prepared her for this chaotic situation. Donaldson, who is closest to the window said a flight attendant made an overhead announcement for all nurses and doctors on board to help with an “unknown” situation at the time.
She said the plane had a medical emergency bag, which included a Blood Pressure monitor and stethoscope. They also had medical oxygen and IV fluids.
Donaldson and the other medical professionals were able to assess the passenger and keep him stable until the plane could land.
“The Delta staff were awesome in providing us with everything they had available,” Donaldson told us in her email. She told us she wasn’t able to get the other medical professionals contact information, but she says they were some of the best people she’s met.
The paramedics were waiting for the patient on the ground and he was taken to the hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“All of the passengers knew that there was a medical emergency on board, but the pilot did inform everyone that he had received permission to land in Albuquerque and we would be landing to allow the man to receive immediate medical attention, “Donaldson said.
While these three women were saving the patient’s life, Terrell Owens, a former American football wide receiver who played in the National Football League for 16 seasons snapped a photo of these ladies. He happened to be on the plane and posted the picture to his Instagram page receiving over 25,000 likes and over 500 comments of gratitude toward the women.
But how did she find out T.O. was on the plane? “After we landed in Albuquerque, we could not take off until the plane had been restocked with all of the medical supplies. While at the Albuquerque airport, my brother in law noticed that
Terrell Owens was on our flight and asked to take a picture with him. My brother in law was very excited, and I honestly didn’t know much about Terrell Owens so I googled him and the first thing that popped up on google was the post that he had made regarding the emergency and I was shocked," said Donaldson.
Overall, majority of the responses on social media are positive and the community is glad one of Sarasota’s nurses was able to save a life.
