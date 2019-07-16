Day 7: Heat wave continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day seven of our current heatwave with highs expected to jump back into the mid 90s again this afternoon. In fact, today will be day 18 of the past 20 with a high temperature of at least 90° in Charlotte.
That’s quite a stretch. On top of that, building humidity levels will push the afternoon heat index to near 100° for at least an hour or two this afternoon.
As for much-needed rain, the forecast remains dry for the most part through the mid-week period, with very limited storm chances through Wednesday. On Thursday, some of the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Barry is going to swing through the eastern states, bringing a slightly better chance for scattered storms.
Thereafter, the intense heat will continue to build, as a strong upper-level ridge pushes back into the picture.
This will mean more mid 90s, with triple digits heat indices from about Friday through Sunday. Daily storms chances will remain low during this time, but at least a few neighborhoods should get hosed down each afternoon.
It's summer, after all.
Do your best to keep cool and please check on your pets and neighbors!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
