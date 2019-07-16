Can of mace found during safety screening at South Meck High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) officials say a can of mace was found during a safety screening at South Mecklenburg High School Tuesday morning.
South Mecklenburg High School is a CMS summer school site for high school students from multiple high schools in the district.
Officials say the mace was found during the routine safety screening. Students involved in violations will be disciplined according to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.
“CMS asks families and students to work together to keep inappropriate items out of schools. Students can reach out to any CMS staff member for help and support with issues or concerns they want to talk about,” an email from CMS officials read.
Students, families and community members who have questions or concerns about CMS safety screenings may contact the CMS Ombudsman’s’ Office by emailing ombudsman@cms.k12.nc.us or by calling (980) 343-0055.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.