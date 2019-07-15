Union County officials investigating discovery of person found deceased

July 15, 2019

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County officials are currently investigating a case in which a person was found deceased off of Trull Hinson Road in Wingate.

A well-being check was called in to the residence and upon arrival officials determined that the individual was dead at that time.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was a sign of a struggle and a traumatic injury to the victim while at the scene.

No further information has been released currently as this remains an active investigation.

