Suspect arrested after robbing Salisbury arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an arcade in Salisbury on Monday morning.
Michael Allen Pemberton, 34, was taken into custody after police say he robbed multiple video game machines inside of the VIP Game Lounge before fleeing from the establishment after being confronted by the owner.
Pemberton left the scene in a white Pontiac G6 and the owner was able to provide law enforcement with a photo of the vehicle’s temporary license plate which then led them to locate the car at a residence off of Rowan Mill Road.
Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were able to assist officers with the Salisbury Police Department in obtaining a warrant to access the residence where they believed Pemberton was hiding.
Upon entering the home, officials found a handgun, marijuana and a large amount of cash. Pemberton was taken into custody and charged with larceny, breaking into a coin-currency operating machine and possession with intent to sell or distribute.
