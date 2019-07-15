Police: Woman arrested 9 times being sought, ‘continues to break the law’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who has been arrested multiple times is being sought as she “continues to break the law,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Shakeitha Harris has been arrested nine times in Mecklenburg County. Her criminal history includes attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, armed robbery and conspiracy-armed robbery, police say.
“We need your help to get her off the streets,” police tweeted of Harris Monday.
Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
